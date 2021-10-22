Gambia: NAWEC to Suspend Commercial Activities for Two Days

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) limited has informed the press that their institution will suspend all commercial activities starting on Saturday 23rd October 2021 and resume business on Monday 25th October 2021.

The Senior Information and Communication Officer of NAWEC, Ebrima Sawneh, on Wednesday 20th October 2021 informed journalists that they want to change the company's commercial system from its ordinary status to a new system called the Integrated Management System.

He said the new system will bring NAWEC's services to the doorstep of their customers, especially when it comes to buying cash power and payment of bills.

"We are going to totally stop the old system and we will completely transfer all our commercial activities to the new system," he said.

Sawaneh said the suspension of their commercial activities for the two days will not affect the flow of water and electricity.

"Water and Electricity will be available as it used to be, the only thing that will not be available in our commercial activities is the buying of cash power and payment of bills," he said.

He said all their customers using their electrical meter with eleven digits will be transferred to the new system and they will be able to purchase cash power from their third parties' partners.

"Those who are using our electrical meters with seven digits will not be involved in the new system because their meter numbers are old and we need to update them first. They will only buy cash power directly from NAWEC outlets," he said.

Mr. Sawaneh said the old electrical meters will be gradually updated and they will be incorporated in to the new system as soon as they are done with updating them. He said the new system will not only ease their job, but will contribute to transparency and fair play to all their customers.