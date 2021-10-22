Liberia: British Embassy Provides Clarity On Ambassador's Statement On Solar and Clean Energy - Erratum

21 October 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica's article, "Solar Energy is the Way", published on 21 October, claimed that the British Ambassador to Liberia, Neil Bradley, during his tour of the Mount Coffee Hydro Power Plant last week, had called on Liberia to prioritise solar energy over hydroelectric power.

Quite to the contrary, the Ambassador commended the development of all forms of sustainable energy in Liberia; in a climate such as Liberia's, hydroelectric power was an important source of such energy during the rainy season, whilst solar power could help fulfil Liberia's energy needs during the dry season. A combination of the two could provide a cost-effective and climate-friendly way of increasing Liberia's electricity supply all year round, thus helping to facilitate Liberia's human and economic development.

The UK looks forward to welcoming Liberia's delegation to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in just over a week, and celebrating Liberia's efforts in increasing sustainable energy production.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X