Egypt: Shoukry Emphasizes Egypt's Continuing Support to Libyan People's Aspirations

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry emphasized anew Egypt's continuing support to the Libyan people and all constant regional and international efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations and bringing an end to the long-running turmoil in Libya.

Addressing a Tripoli-hosted international conference aimed at resolving the country's thorniest issues ahead of general elections planned for December, he called on all Libyan parties to seek common grounds that can help them reach a comprehensive national vision that addresses the root causes of the political, economic and security crisis that Libya has been suffering from since 2011.

The Egyptian top diplomat pointed to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's keenness on backing Libya's stability which was clearly evident by Egypt's participation in all regional and international forums on Libya and constant commitment to protecting Libya's territorial integrity, national security and independence and supporting international efforts, especially those of the UN to iron out internal differences, end divisions and restore stability for the Libyan people.

He called upon all peace-loving stakeholders in Libya to end all escalations, strengthen confidence-building measures and place the protection of national stability and security above all other considerations.

He promised that Egypt will continue to coordinate with the US and the European Union under the Berlin formula to implement the Libyan economic reform agenda and guarantee the optimal use of the country's resources to serve its people and fulfill their aspirations.