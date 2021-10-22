Tunisia: Jerandi Meets in Tripoli With Abdelhamid Dbeibah

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi met Thursday in Tripoli, Libya, with Libyan Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in Tunisia and Libya and regional and international issues of common interest, according to a statement from the Foreign Affairs Department.

Emphasis was also placed on bilateral cooperation and ways to develop it in the coming period for the benefit of the two «brother» peoples.

In this context, Jerandi reaffirmed "Tunisia's concern to overcome all difficulties in order to achieve this goal."

He stressed Tunisia's "willingness to stand by Libya» so that it manages to complete its political transition and preserve its stability.

For his part, Dbeibah reiterated his country's support to the people and government of Tunisia.

He praised the achievements made by Tunisia in many areas, including in upholding democracy and establishment of state institutions. He also highlighted the «deep brotherly relations» between the two peoples and the strong and historical ties between them.