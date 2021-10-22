Tunisia: Jerandi Meets in Tripoli With Abdelhamid Dbeibah

21 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi met Thursday in Tripoli, Libya, with Libyan Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in Tunisia and Libya and regional and international issues of common interest, according to a statement from the Foreign Affairs Department.

Emphasis was also placed on bilateral cooperation and ways to develop it in the coming period for the benefit of the two «brother» peoples.

In this context, Jerandi reaffirmed "Tunisia's concern to overcome all difficulties in order to achieve this goal."

He stressed Tunisia's "willingness to stand by Libya» so that it manages to complete its political transition and preserve its stability.

For his part, Dbeibah reiterated his country's support to the people and government of Tunisia.

He praised the achievements made by Tunisia in many areas, including in upholding democracy and establishment of state institutions. He also highlighted the «deep brotherly relations» between the two peoples and the strong and historical ties between them.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X