Ghana: Shatta Wale, Others Remanded in Police Custody

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz circlesasShatta Wale, was yesterday remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Shatta Wale, who appeared before the court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, was charged with one count of publication of false news, while three other accomplices, were charged with abetment to publication of false news.

Shatta Wale together with Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator, aka Gangee, and IddrissYussif, was remanded into police custody to re-appear on October 26, 2021

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Similarly Bishop Steven Akwasi Appia popularly known as Jesus Ahoufe,who was charged for false publication was also remanded till October 25,by an Accra Circuit Court, presided by Ms Ellen Offei-Ayeh.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Supporters of the accused, family relations and church members were at the premises of the court in their numbers to solidarise with the suspects and armed police personnel were also there to ensure law and order.

Fans of Shatta Wale shouted free 'Shatta Wale'Free 'Shatta Wale'while others wept uncontrollably as police ushered him and accomplices into waiting vehicles after court proceedings.

Counsel for accused, Mr Jerry Avenorgbo, prayed the court to grant his clients bail as they were not flight risk and had a fixed place of abode.

Chief Inspector Dennis Tekpetey opposed the bail application, urging the court to remand the accused persons for further investigations.

Prosecution said Shatta Wale is a musician and lives at East Legon, Trassacco in Accra, whiles Koranteng is a personal assistant to Shatta.

The third accused, Eric Vanetor a graphic designer and fourth accused,Iddris Yusif is a beautician, all live in various parts of Accra.

Chief InspTekpetey said on September 28, 2021, Bishop Appiahcontributed to a radio programme, dubbed AyeekoAyeeko,on an Accra FM, which was hosted by one Romeo Ansah.

Bishop Appiah saidon the programmethat Shatta Wale would be attacked and shot dead by armed robbers on October 18, 2021, as it happened to popular South African musician, LuckyDube, in the year 2007.

Chief InspTekpeteystated that on October 18, 2021, at about 10:40 am,Korantengaccompanied by the sister of Shatta Wale,went to East Legon Police Station and made a report that ShattaWale was missing.

However, police investigation revealed that the second accused was lying, and the suspects were arrested and handed over to the Accra Regional Police Headquarters.

Chief InspTekpeteysaid realising that Koranteng and Vanetor were arrested Shatta and Yusif handed themselves over to the police.

He said in his investigation caution statement to the police, Shatta admitted having made the publication in the social media using the mobile phones of Koranteng and two members of his team.

During investigations, it was established that Vanetor and Yusif connived with Koranteng to lodge the complaint with the police that Shatta Wale was missing.