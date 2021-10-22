Liberia: MNG Gold Donates Five Motorbikes, Solar Lights

Turkish gold mining company operating in Kokoyah Statutory District MNG Gold has donated five motorcycles and 125 pieces of solar lights to the local leadership of the district.

The management of MNG Gold Liberia said the gesture came as a result of several recommendations made through the offices of Bong County Senator Prince Moye.

According to the company, Senator Moye recommended the procurement of 15 motorcycles and 250 pieces of solar lights, but the management of the company procured five motorbikes and 125 pieces of solar lights in honor of Senator Moye's recommendation.

MNG Gold Liberia however assured senator Moye and the local leadership of Kokoyah that the management of the company would exert all efforts to procure the additional bikes and lights as soon as possible.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Bureau of Concessions Director General Edwin Denis lauded the management of MNG Gold Liberia for the gesture and assured citizens of Kokoyah of the efforts of the government to ensure that the company is in compliance with the concession agreement of the country.

Dennis expressed gratitude to the citizens of Kokoyah for always exhibiting maturity in addressing their plights amid the numerous challenges encountered as the result of the company's operations.

Receiving the materials on behalf of Kokoyah, Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker extended commendations to the management of MNG Gold Liberia and guaranteed the county leadership's unwavering support to compel the company to live in accordance with its corporate social responsibilities.

Madam Walker said for too long citizens of Kokoyah have been peaceful and there is a need that the leadership of the county to begin to assess the work of the company as a way of fast-tracking people-oriented development in the district.