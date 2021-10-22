Nigeria: It's the Season of Reality TV Shows

One of the key takeaways from the pandemic last year was that viewers love reality TV. The genre which often combines real-life situations played by real people with the dramatic effects of fiction offers not only escapism but an opportunity to address cultural and socio-political issues.

Reality TV is the most popular genre in the TV world, globally. Franchises have been made out of it and people's thirst for it since its launch in the 90s has not waned. The reason for that is not far-fetched. Reality TV shows, apart from their entertainment value, give us a different lens from which to view life by allowing us into the private lives of participants. We share in their joys and pains. Little wonder that stars have been born out of reality TV shows as fans invest emotionally, mentally and even financially to watch their favourite star on TV win, in cases of competitions.

Therefore, a dearth of reality TV shows could spell ennui for viewers.

This was evident last year when the world shut down and the entertainment industry was adversely affected. Most production houses and studios packed up their bags or dug into archives to maintain relevance. For MultiChoice Nigeria, the leading video entertainment company, while the pandemic taxed their ingenuity, they pushed beyond the limits to keep audiences entertained through a series of programmes such as producing the fifth season of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija.

The trend continues this year when again, the show shattered records by garnering over one billion votes for the sixth season.

Recently, 'Mercy, What Next', which is a follow up to the Mercy and Ike show that launched last year, made its way to the DStv channel, AM Showcase, every Sunday. This show sees Mercy Eke, Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) Season 4 winner, search for love, adapting to fame and the constant pursuit of her dreams. DStv viewers will also discover what changed between Mercy and Ike and how she has consolidated on her success as the first female winner of BBNaija.

Another reality show, 'Gulder Ultimate Search' (GUS) made a return to the small screen after a five-year hiatus. This season features 18 contestants overcoming different obstacles to emerge as the ultimate winner of the season. Partnering Nigerian Breweries Plc, MultiChoice Nigeria brings all the action to the viewers on the DStv and GOtv channels every weekend with a repeat during the week.

In addition to the other reality shows, 'The Rush' was birthed on another DStv channel, Pop Central. Like the Fear Factor, The Rush brings elements of adventure to the screen. It's an adrenaline-pumping and physically intense reality show. 16 contestants were selected after an audition process to compete in groups for eight weeks and engage in 39 meticulously designed intensive physical and mental tasks. The show will have dedicated task segments, contestants' in-residence segment, diary room segment, host driver, and voice over to drive the story. Contestants will vote to eliminate each other weekly, while the viewers will vote to keep their favourites in. Contestants will also be able to earn immunity through various tasks during the weekdays.

The love and thirst for local reality TV shows is a testament to the power of African stories. The continent offers a different cultural worldview that not only highlights the diversity of its people but also the beauty and creativity of talents.

MultiChoice Nigeria takes pride in providing these stories as well as making stars out of ordinary people. As Africa's most loved storyteller, the company reiterated that it is dedicated to bringing shows that will continue to entertain and educate viewers.