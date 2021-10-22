Nigeria: After Four Months in Captivity, Bandits Release 27 Kebbi School Students

Birnin Kebbi — Bandits have released 27 students and three staff members out of the 90 in their captivity.

The students were abducted at the Federal Government College, Yauri, Kebbi State in June this year.

They were brought to the government house in Birnin Kebbi yesterday in company with combined security operatives of the DSS, Mobile Police, Army and Civil Defence in three buses around 3.00pm.

The students were also accompanied by medical personnel and other support personnel of the state government and were received by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and top government officials at the government house in Birnin Kebbi.

While receiving the students, Governor Bagudu said President Muhammadu Buhari upon their abduction had issued directives to all security operatives to ensure the students were rescued from the bandits.

He said the Army, DSS, Police, Civil Defence and Vigilante group were instrumental to the release of the students. "I also commended the efforts of Senator Adamu Aliero, Minister of Justice, Chika Malami and a host of others', he said.

A statement by the media aide to the governor said the students were brought to the state capital following their release by their abductors.

The statement added that efforts are still on to secure the remaining students that are still with the bandits.

It said the students would undergo medical screening and other support while being reunited with their families.