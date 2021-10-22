Ghana Jollof Premieres On Showmax

The much-anticipated comedy-drama series from comedian Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth will premiere on Showmax today, October 20. The series follows the lives of four men who chase greener pastures in Ghana.

In the first episode, we meet the characters at the University of Lagos where they are pursuing their academic careers but the inspiration behind their dreams vary widely. For instance, the Ghanaian student Kweku played by James Gardiner came to the institution because of a lady. For Romanus (Akah Nnani), his love for the institution is limited to the lofty reputation the university has enjoyed over the years, while Jasper (Funny Bone) is determined to leave the university with First Class because according to him, he came from an intelligent family. Nnamdi aka Namo is a typical hustling young man who shows off with his fake designer clothes and accessories.

Two years after graduation, they are still jobless. Ghana, it seems will have a better opportunity for them --particularly for Jasper and Romanus -- than the bustling city of Lagos. The series also stars Basketmouth, Buchi, Jocelyn Dumas, Mawuli Gavor. Jacinta Ocansey among others.

The show is the latest original from the Showmax and new episodes will be aired weekly on the platform.