Nigeria: UK Supports 1.25m Persons to Make N37bn Income in Nine Years

The United Kingdom has supported over 1.25 million women and men in Northern Nigeria to generate over N37 billion in incomes over the past nine years.

The programme under the UKaid has sponsored Propcom Mai-karfi to help smallholder farmers in Nigeria's rural communities in the north.

This was disclosed in Abuja yesterday during the hosting of the closing event of the project by Propcom Mai-karfi.

The ceremony had in attendance key stakeholders in the agriculture sector, including the Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Ben Llewellyn-Jones, representatives of the UK Government and other donor agencies, commissioners of agriculture in implementing states, development sector partners, private sector stakeholders and civil society organisations.

Programme staff explained how the UK Government's investment in agriculture has expanded market access and catalysed private sector investments to create economic opportunities for smallholder farmers in northern Nigeria.

The event provided a platform for Propcom Mai-karfi to tell its story of impact and to advance discussions on sustaining successes recorded over the years.

Strategies for promoting inclusive business models for the private sector, prospects for transformation of the public sector, and opportunities for donors and development partners to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of development support into the region were shared.

Llewellyn-Jones said: "We are very pleased to be able to celebrate today with all our partners the impact Propcom Mai-Karfi has made in northern Nigeria over the last nine years. Its success has only been possible due to the drive, motivation, and willingness of our partners to adopt the market-driven approaches that ultimately create greater economic opportunities for poor men and women. The UK remains committed to supporting inclusive and climate resilient growth in Nigeria, and we look forward to continuing these partnerships."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On her part, the Commissioner of Agriculture, Kaduna State, Ms. Halima Lawal said: "I want to applaud the UK Government and to offer my congratulations to the entire Propcom Mai-karfi team for the considerable achievements in developing agriculture over the years, especially in promoting pro-poor opportunities and inclusive market growth in northern Nigeria, and thereby improving the livelihood of citizens in our state and the region. As a state, we remain committed to facilitating and attracting investments and look forward with keen anticipation to future collaborations with the UK government."

The National Team Leader, Propcom Mai-karfi, Mr.Kevin Gager, said: "Defining and/or sustaining various paths to economic recovery and growth demands that existing knowledge and experiences be accounted for in the process. Propcom's closing event offered up our wealth of experience for everyone to share in the future development efforts in Northern Nigeria."