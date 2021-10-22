Nigeria: We Are Creating Jobs Through Mass Housing - Govt

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has said the federal government is creating jobs for Nigerians through the construction of mass housing nationwide.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Babangida Hussaini, made the remarks at the ongoing 10th National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development in Lagos State.

Represented by the Director of Lands and Housing of the ministry, Mrs Great- Edereka, he noted that it is committed to addressing critical economic challenges confronting the country as well as lifting hundreds of Nigerians out of poverty through the creation of jobs and sustenance of an inclusive egalitarian society.

Hussaini pointed out that construction has positively impacted immensely on the economy through the National Housing Programme leading to numerous jobs both directly and indirectly.

Speaking earlier, the Honourable Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State, TPL Dr Idris Salako, revealed that the Lagos State government had relaxed some policies to encourage investments in the Real Estate Sector for housing provision by lifting embargoes from areas that were under ban.