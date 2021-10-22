Nigeria: Ex-NBA Spokesman, 'Murray', Oladoja, 70 Others Emerge SANs

22 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu, and, Dalhatu Liman

The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC) has listed 72 new successful candidates for the award of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) rank.

Among them is a former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) spokesman, Muritala Abdul-Rasheed, and 10 academics.

The council, in a statement by the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, announced December 8 as the date of the inauguration.

The council also announced that it had set up a committee to review the 2018 guidelines for the award of the rank effective from the 2023 application year.

The academic are Professors Oyewo Toriola, Omorogbe Osayame, Rasheed Ijaodola, Sanni Olaitan, Omorogie Bright, Sodipo Akintoye, and Abdullahi Ibrahim; as well as Ojukwu Okechukwu, Wigwe Chizindu, and Agbonika Achor.

Others are George Anuga, Simon Lough, Eko Ejembi, Ayo Olorunfemi, Reuben Atabo, John Adele, Shaibu Aruwa, Eyitayo Fatogun, Jacob Usman, Tajudeen Oladoja, Salman Ayinla, Adeola Omotunde, Mathew Bukka, Mohammed Ndayako and Hassan El-Yakub.

Ishaq Hussaini, Samuel Atung, Mohammed Abdulhamid, Kabiru Aliyu, Mohammed Sani, Uche Awa, Uchenna Ihediwa, Philip Umeh, Peter Afuba, Felix Onuzulike, Benjamin Uzuegbu, Benjamin Osaka, Ikenna Okoli, Edwin Obiora and Emeka Obegolu.

Clement Onwuenwunor, Chijioke Emeka, Anthony Mogboh, Victor Opara, Kamasuode Wodu, Charles Ihua-Maduenyi, Sammie Somiari, Ogaga Ovrawah, Charles Mekwunye, Ikeazor Akaraiwe, Marcellous Oru, Mark Mordi, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, Fredricks Itula and Ibrahim Agbomere.

Anthony Adeniyi, Bolarinwa Olotu, Olawale Fapohunda, Adekunle Ojo, Olaotan Ajose-Adeogun, Rotimi Seriki, Olukayode Adeluola, Adeyinka Kotoye, Oluwasina Ogungbade, Afolabi Kuti, Francis Omotosho, Ayodeji Adedipe, Adeleke Agbola, James Akinola, Dauda Mustapha and Kazeem Gbadamosi.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X