Nigeria: Ex-NBA Spokesman, 'Murray', Oladoja, 70 Others Emerge SANs

The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC) has listed 72 new successful candidates for the award of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) rank.

Among them is a former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) spokesman, Muritala Abdul-Rasheed, and 10 academics.

The council, in a statement by the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, announced December 8 as the date of the inauguration.

The council also announced that it had set up a committee to review the 2018 guidelines for the award of the rank effective from the 2023 application year.

The academic are Professors Oyewo Toriola, Omorogbe Osayame, Rasheed Ijaodola, Sanni Olaitan, Omorogie Bright, Sodipo Akintoye, and Abdullahi Ibrahim; as well as Ojukwu Okechukwu, Wigwe Chizindu, and Agbonika Achor.

Others are George Anuga, Simon Lough, Eko Ejembi, Ayo Olorunfemi, Reuben Atabo, John Adele, Shaibu Aruwa, Eyitayo Fatogun, Jacob Usman, Tajudeen Oladoja, Salman Ayinla, Adeola Omotunde, Mathew Bukka, Mohammed Ndayako and Hassan El-Yakub.

Ishaq Hussaini, Samuel Atung, Mohammed Abdulhamid, Kabiru Aliyu, Mohammed Sani, Uche Awa, Uchenna Ihediwa, Philip Umeh, Peter Afuba, Felix Onuzulike, Benjamin Uzuegbu, Benjamin Osaka, Ikenna Okoli, Edwin Obiora and Emeka Obegolu.

Clement Onwuenwunor, Chijioke Emeka, Anthony Mogboh, Victor Opara, Kamasuode Wodu, Charles Ihua-Maduenyi, Sammie Somiari, Ogaga Ovrawah, Charles Mekwunye, Ikeazor Akaraiwe, Marcellous Oru, Mark Mordi, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, Fredricks Itula and Ibrahim Agbomere.

Anthony Adeniyi, Bolarinwa Olotu, Olawale Fapohunda, Adekunle Ojo, Olaotan Ajose-Adeogun, Rotimi Seriki, Olukayode Adeluola, Adeyinka Kotoye, Oluwasina Ogungbade, Afolabi Kuti, Francis Omotosho, Ayodeji Adedipe, Adeleke Agbola, James Akinola, Dauda Mustapha and Kazeem Gbadamosi.