Algeria: Joint Postage Stamp Between Tunisia and Algeria to Be Issued On October 24

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Post will issue on October 24 a joint postage stamp with Algeria on the theme "Oued Madjerda" as a shared natural geographical resource between the two countries.

The issuing of this stamp is part of implementing the recommendations of the Tunisian-Algerian Joint Commission in the postal field which convened on January 26, 2019 in Algeria, the Tunisian Post said in a press release on Friday.

This stamp as well as the other philatelic products made on this occasion will be available for sale as of October 24 in all post offices and via the Internet through the website: www.e-stamps.poste.tn.