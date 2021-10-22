Namibia: Nabta to Increase Taxi Fares

THE Namibian Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) says it will increase taxi fares to 15% as of November - even if the Ministry of Works and Transport does not approve.

"We do not need the ministry's confirmation, and we have the right to adjust and increase the bus and taxi fare," national Nabta secretary general Pendapala Nakathingo says.

He says Covid-19 tariffs were already agreed on by the government during lockdown, and the price of fuel has increased more than once.

The members are really suffering, and they have been suffering during Covid-19.

"We have already written a letter to the ministry. We are not asking them for permission, we are only letting the ministry know," he says.

In a statement, acting Nabta president Jeffrey Platt says due to increases in the price of fuel, food, alcohol, and other goods in Namibia they have decided to adjust bus and taxi fares to the Covid-19 tariff.

Buses and taxis have been operating for a long time without a tariff increment. Members of the public should be prepared for this adjustment and adhere accordingly," he says.

Ministry of Works and Transport spokesperson Julius Ngweda says the ministry has not received any formal application requesting the increase of taxi and bus fares from the association.

There are procedures that need to be followed," Ngweda says.