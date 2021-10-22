Nigeria: Hoodlums Attacked Us With Petrol Bombs, Injured One - Imo Police

Imo State Police Command on Friday said hoodlums suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, armed group of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, used petrol bombs to set ablaze the Police station in Umuelemai, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the State, last Thursday night.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this newsmen in Owerri.

The command said the hoodlums came in five vehicles and three motorcycles, and shot at the police officers at duty but that the officers responded adequately.

But in the process of the gun battle the Police said one of the officers was injured and was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

It added that the hoodlums only succeeded in putting fire in the building but were prevented from looting the arms and amunitions in the police station.

According to the Police, "On 21/10/2021 at about 18:44 hours , armed bandits suspected to be IPOB/ ESN terror group came to Isiala Mbano Police Station in about five vehicles and three motorcycles threw petrol bombs on the roof of the already damaged building in the Endsars imbroglio and started shooting indiscriminately.

"The gallant police operatives attached to the station retured fire, engaging them in a gun duel. They were able to repel the bandits and in the process they zoomed off in their vehicles and motorcycles.

"Due to the gallantry of the police operatives no arm was lost. The fire was extinguished not after causing some damages on the building. One of the police operative who sustained gun shot injury was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment."

"Meanwhile, the command's tactical teams have been dispatched to the area in pursuit of the bandits and to beef up security in the area.

"The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, commended the officers and men of the division for their gallantry and urged them to sustain the tempo. He thanked Imolites for their undaunting support and enjoined them to work in synergy with the police and other security agencies to combat crime and protect their police station. Also to assist them with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing bandits," Police said.