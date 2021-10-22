Nigeria: New African Writer, Cynthia Abdallah, 'Tackles Broad Range of Themes'

Cynthia Abdallah's work shows wide scope and poetic flair

Cynthia Abdallah is a Kenyan-born writer, poet and educator.

She is the author of My Six Little Fears (poetry) and The Musunzu Tree (short stories). She currently lives and works in Venezuela, South America, where she teaches Language and Literature.

Her work has appeared in numerous online magazines and in print. These include The Tokyo Poetry Journal (Japan), Kwani? Uchaguzi Edition (Kenya), Ake Review (Nigeria), Quailbell Magazine (USA), Kalahari Review (Kenya), Nalubaale Review (Uganda), Active Muse (India), and the Bodies and Scars anthology by Ghana Literary Journal.

What

My Six Little Fears is a collection of 32 poems that addresses various themes. With its settings ranging from the villages of Eldoret, Kenya, to the little town of Providence, Rhode Island, the poems delve into secrets, mystery and passion taking its readers on a nostalgic journey.

The Musunzu Tree and Other Stories is a collection of short stories that shows different facets of personhood, shades of happiness, and despair. Rich in imagery, mothers, machetes, a singing contest, a small blue room and the shade of a Musunzu tree all find a place in this slim volume. The characters are anchored by a sense of community yet probe the limitations of their existence. Woven underneath these complex playful yet contorted tales is a bold exploration of African consciousness and culture.

Why

At a time when East African literature is in a slump - exacerbated but not caused by the COVID-19 pandemic - Cynthia Abdallah has emerged seemingly from nowhere and quickly earned a reputation as a talent to watch. In a review for The Star newspaper, Dr. Justus Makokha described My Six Little Fears as '... poems full of imagery and colour of sights and sounds from places that are memorable to the poet and her personas. The sheer splendour of sounds and bright colour of stanzas from these three poems are an exercise of exquisite euphony... a poet of great promise.'

How

Ms Abdallah is building an audience around her work by telling relatable stories, in poetry and prose, packaged in very affordable 'quick read' books.

The books are available online as well as in stores in order to cater to a global audience.

