Sierra Leone: Cricket - Nigeria Leads Sierra Leone 2-1 in T20 Bilateral Series

The fourth game of the series is scheduled for Saturday at the University of Lagos.

Nigeria's men cricket team, the Yellow-Greens, are presently leading 2-1 after three matches at the ongoing Bilateral T20 Series between them and their Sierra Leonean counterparts at the University of Lagos on Thursday.

The home team grossed 124 runs in the first inning of the third game and ran out the visiting team at 53 and all out.

In the post-match interview, Nigerian Captain Joshua Ayannaike, said the team won the match through their bowling prowess and still had more to do in the batting department.

"We didn't do too well with our batting but our bowling went a lot better and I must commend my teammates for their effort. We need to get our batters to stay longer on the crease and I believe we will improve as the game continues," he said.

Sylvester Okpe won the Man of the Match for the second match, an award he also won in the second game when Nigeria had her first win.

The six-match T-20 Bilateral Series between Nigeria and Sierra Leone is supported by Access Bank Plc, Ardova Plc, Custodian Insurance Plc, Notore, Glee Hotels and Spa, and PETS Foundation.

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, declared the series opened on Tuesday, October 19, at the newly reconstructed Unilag Cricket Oval.

He said the country is undertaking the bilateral series as part of the country's shape-up for the forthcoming International Cricket Council's T-20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Rwanda later in November.

Mr Akpata said, "We have an all-inclusive development plan from grassroots to elite athletes, and we will work with everything within our means to make the gain more grounds."

The fourth game of the series is scheduled for Saturday, October 23, while the fifth game is planned for Sunday 24th. The series would be rounded off with the sixth and last match on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.