Kenya: Ruto Says 2022 is Between Hustler Nation and System's Project

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has said the 2022 election contest has been framed.

He said the race will be between the Hustler Nation and the project of the System in apparent reference to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Raila Odinga who enjoys support from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It will pit the promoters of the Bottom-Up Economic Development Model that seeks to create jobs and expand enterprises, he said, against the believers of the trickle-down plan of the handout mentality.

"Kenyans will make a decision between the two; empowerment of the poor and power to a few individuals," he said.

Ruto spoke on Thursday at his Karen Residence when he hosted religious leaders, opinion-shapers and small-scale businessmen from Githurai.

He explained that it was unfortunate that leaders were still talking of handouts and stipends to the poor and jobless Kenyans.

"That kind of programme is an insult to our country. Kenyans are creative and would like to be presented with opportunities to work and conduct business," he said.

The Deputy President noted that he was dedicated to changing the Kenya's politics from that of hate, division and ethnicity to one that unites and transforms the country.

He said the Hustler Nation will blend the now abandoned Big Four agenda and the revolutionary Bottom-Up Economic Development Plan to change Kenya for a better.

Leaders present during the meeting included Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, Katoo Ole Metito (Kajiado South), George Kariuki (Ndia), Nixon Korir (Lang'ata), Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu), Aden Duale (Garissa Town) and Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang'ombe).

Others were Halima Mucheke (nominated), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Falhada Iman (nominated), Moses Kirima (Central Imenti), Kimani Ichung'wah (Kikuyu) and Isaac Mwaura (nominated).

Mr Ichung'wah urged Kenyans to rally behind the Hustler Nation that promises a bright future for all Kenyans.

"It offers opportunities to everyone, fairly," he said.

Mwaura said it was only through the Bottom-Up Economic Development Model that Kenyans will free themselves from the enslavement of poverty.

"It creates jobs and gives businesses an opportunity to flourish. We cannot run our economy on handouts as is being propagated by some leaders," he said.