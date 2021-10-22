Kenya: Governor Mutua Threatens to Sue Activist Boniface Mwangi for Defamation

Nairobi — Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has threatened to sue activist Boniface Mwangi for defamation.

This follows a viral video recorded by Mwangi in which he accused Mutua of being behind the bombing of his house in Machakos on Wednesday night.

Mutua said the message in the video by Boniface was defamatory and exposed him as a "negative person."

The Governor, through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, said that the activist published information to the effect that " you blew up my house which i worked so hard to build".

Mwangi has blamed the alleged bombing of his family home on Mutua, but Capital FM has not independently confirmed the claim.

On Thursday, Police Headquarters in Nairobi confirmed that a complaint had been filed at the Thika Police Station and an investigation opened.

"The National Police Service wishes to confirm that a report was this morning filed at Thika Police Station by one Issac Ouma that a house belonging to one Boniface Mwangi, located at Kinanie Location, was attacked by three (3) unknown men in a white pickup Registration Number not known and allegedly armed with pistols," police said.

In a series of tweets, Boniface said his house located in Kinaine Location in Machakos County was bombed on Wednesday night.

"I'm not a criminal. I don't do deals. I have never compromised my values. The State has blown up the house my family was building. The bullets, the explosives they used are on the scene. So, what kind of a country are we living in?," he said.

He said the people blew the house were armed.

"The attackers accosted the site workers, robbed them of personal effects and assaulted the building still under construction with detonators causing three holes," police said.

Mwangi has blamed his woes on Mutua over his social media posts about his recent separation with Lilian Ng'ang'a who is currently in a relationship with Utawala hitmaker, Julius Owino alias Juliani.

On Thursday, the activist demanded answers from the security agencies on what transpired adding that he won't relent in his fight for justice.

"4 years ago, they shot me. Yesterday they bombed my family home. Everything l do and say is protected by the constitution. They can take away my everything but l will never stop speaking truth to power. I need your solidarity, demand answers from the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, the DCI and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i," Mwangi tweeted.

Mwangi said that failure by the government to investigate the matter will give the perpetrators more reason to hunt him and hurt other people.

The Wednesday incident has elicited mixed reactions from a section of Kenyans some of whom said that the activist deserves what befell him based on what they termed his deliberate attempts to anger the Machakos governor.

However, others such as former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga have condemned the incident saying it raises serious questions in regards to the safety of the people and their property.

"Boniface Mwangi is my comrade-friend-son. He called me last night. He was wailing. So was his family. So, now our families are not safe. They've never been. A state that cannot guarantee the safety of both our lives and property is illegitimate," said Mutunga in a tweet.