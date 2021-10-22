Kenya: In Hot Soup - Obado and His 4 Children Charged Afresh in Sh73 Million Graft Case

Nairobi — Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado, four of his children and other accused persons were on Thursday charged afresh in a Sh73 million corruption case.

Obado and his co accused pleaded not guilty before trial Magistrate Lawrence Mogambi and were placed on their previous bond and cash bail terms to await trial.

The court had on Tuesday allowed the prosecution to amend the charge sheet and adduce new evidence against the accused.

However, the application for amendments was opposed by some of the accused represented by George Kithi on grounds that it amounts to a violation of their constitutional rights.

The lawyers said that during the pretrial conference, the prosecution made a disclosure of evidence and documents to be relied upon during the trial.

They said that by seeking to amend the charge sheet and adduce new evidence is an ambush and an unfair administration of justice.

The matter will be mentioned on November 8 when the court wil give direction as to the hearing date.