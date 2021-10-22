South Africa: SA Post Office On Applying for Subsidized TV Decoder

Qualifying households should visit their local post office as soon as possible to apply for a free government-subsidised decoder (also called a set-top box). Qualifying households do not have to pay anything for the set-top box - it is free.
During the 2021 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa must complete the migration to digital broadcast by 31st March 2022. The analogue television signal will be switched off and only digital television transmissions will be broadcast. Analogue television sets will then only work if they are connected to a decoder.
Qualifying households that apply before 1 November 2021 will receive a decoder before the analogue television signal is switched off. Those who apply after 1 November will only receive a decoder later.
All South African households with an income of R3500 per month or less and a working television set qualify for a government subsidised set-top box. Qualifying beneficiaries must visit their nearest Post Office branch as soon as possible with the following documentation:
A South African identity document.
Proof of address.
An affidavit to confirm that the family has a working television set.
A bank statement or affidavit to confirm that the family income is R3500 per month or less. If you receive a SASSA grant, you do not need to bring proof of income. Proof that you receive a SASSA grant is enough.
The Post Office branhces have standard affidavits that the applicants can use to declare their income, to confirm that they own a working television set, and to confirm their residential address. You do not need to visit a police station to do an official affidavit before you go to the Post Office.
Once an application has been approved, the information is given to Sentech to appoint a local installer to install your set-top box.
The SA Post Office is aware that some families registered for a set-top box at the beginning of the campaign, but the installation has not been done yet. Installations are done per province and appointment of local installers is done by Sentech via local municipalities. There is no need to re-register to make sure you receive a set-top box.
Even if your local Post Office is very busy with grant payments, rest assured: if you apply for a subsidised set-top box, you will go into a separate queue. If you are a SASSA beneficiary and you have a working television set, remember that you qualify for the subsidised set-top box.
The quality of digital television broadcasts is better than an analogue signal. The subsidised set-top box also gives a much bigger selection of channels:
Television channels
SABC 1
SABC 2
SABC 3
SABC Sport
SABC Education
SABC Encore
SABC News
Parliament
Africa Magic Epic
Mzanzi Bioskop
M Movies 4
Mzanzi Wethu
S Sport Blitz
SS Select sport
Discovery TLC
Disney JNR
Nick Toons
Mzanzi Music
Channel O
Dumisa
Mnet Go
790 CSN
Radio stations
Radio 2000
Metro
Good Hope
RSG
04 Channel Africa
5FM
Lesedi Fm
Lotus
Ukhozi
SAFM
Umhlobo
Thobela
Metsweding
Munghana Lonene
Phalaphala
Ligwalagala
Ikwekwezi
Tru FM
X K FM