South Africa: Sibanye Raises Gold Wage Offer to Unions - Talks Extended

Sibanye-Stillwater has upped its wage offer to four unions in its gold mining unit, but not by a lot, according to a document seen by Business Maverick. The unions are seeking a mandate from their members with the conciliation process extended to 10 November under the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, which is promising. But their members may not go for it.

The latest three-year wage offer from Sibanye will see a monthly pay rise in the first year of R480 a month for the lowest-paid worker categories, rising to R570 in year two and R600 in year three. The previous offer was for R400, R520 and R570. That probably works out to close to 5%, which is the current inflation rate, and the offer is not much higher than the previous one.

Artisans and more skilled workers have been offered increases of 4.1% in the first year, followed by 4.7% per annum over the next two years -- in short, below the current inflation rate. The previous offer was a 3.4% hike followed by 4.3% per annum in years two and three.

The previous union demands included wage hikes of R1,500 a month for the lowest categories of...