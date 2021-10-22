South Africa: Sibanye Raises Gold Wage Offer to Unions - Talks Extended

21 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Sibanye-Stillwater has upped its wage offer to four unions in its gold mining unit, but not by a lot, according to a document seen by Business Maverick. The unions are seeking a mandate from their members with the conciliation process extended to 10 November under the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, which is promising. But their members may not go for it.

The latest three-year wage offer from Sibanye will see a monthly pay rise in the first year of R480 a month for the lowest-paid worker categories, rising to R570 in year two and R600 in year three. The previous offer was for R400, R520 and R570. That probably works out to close to 5%, which is the current inflation rate, and the offer is not much higher than the previous one.

Artisans and more skilled workers have been offered increases of 4.1% in the first year, followed by 4.7% per annum over the next two years -- in short, below the current inflation rate. The previous offer was a 3.4% hike followed by 4.3% per annum in years two and three.

The previous union demands included wage hikes of R1,500 a month for the lowest categories of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X