South Africa: Media Statement - International Relations Committee Chairperson Welcomes Announcement of Special Envoy to Eswatini

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, welcomes the announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his position as chairperson of the security organ of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), of the appointment of the special envoy to engage with King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

President Ramaphosa appointed former Minister Mr Jeffrey Radebe; Deputy Minister of International Relations Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini; special adviser on international relations Ms Maropene Ramokgopa; and representatives of Botswana and Namibia, as well as other South African government and SADC officials who are in Eswatini this week to discuss the security and political situation in that country.

This follows ongoing protests by pro-democracy demonstrators, which began in late June 2021, who are demanding democratic reforms. One person has died in the protest and another 80, some of whom are children, were hospitalised with serious injuries in Mbabane and Manzini.

Chairperson Mahumapelo called on the international community and leaders of Africa to work together with the people of Eswatini to reach a peaceful solution. Mr Mahumapelo believes that the approach adopted by the SADC collective will assist the people of Eswatini. We urge the Department of International Relations to do all in its power to ensure support for the success of the facilitation efforts led by President Ramaphosa, as per the decision of SADC, Namibia and Botswana.

The portfolio committee further urges the people of Eswatini to embrace the mediation process led by SADC. It also hopes that the security forces in Eswatini will work together with peaceful protesters to avoid a further escalation of violence.