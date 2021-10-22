South Africa: Nsfas Concerned About Increased Disinformation and Bogus Websites Aimed At Defrauding the Students

press release

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is aware of a fake Circular Notice 22 circulating on social media platforms regarding the NSFAS allowance increase for the 2022 academic year. NSFAS can confirm that the Circular is fake and consists of false information.

Prospective applicants are also advised to be aware of fake websites and social media platforms advising them to apply for funding, share their personal information and/or unlock their NSFAS Wallet accounts. Should students require assistance regarding their NSFAS funding, the NSFAS Contact Centre is fully functional and can be accessible on the details provided below.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Applications for 2022 academic year funding are not open yet. NSFAS will communicate the opening date soon. Students are encouraged to constantly monitor our social media platforms for updates. Any Circular or information that is released to the public through unofficial communication should be regarded as disinformation. NSFAS Circulars are released following a vigorous process on stakeholder engagement and can only be released through approved channels.

We are disturbed by the increasing disinformation in recent weeks, where false information that is spread deliberately disseminated to deceive. We encourage our students to be vigilant. We identified all the bogus platforms that masquerade as NSFAS, and we have reported them to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

Students, prospective applicants and the public are urged to report suspicious messages or calls from fraudsters posing as NSFAS officials or any fraudulent activities to the Vuvuzela Hotline on 0860 247 653.