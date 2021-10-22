South Africa: Sound the Alarm - We Are Failing to Meet Targets to Beat TB, but Khayelitsha's Care Model During Covid-19 Shows Exactly How It Should Be Done

22 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dr Anja Reuter

During the 52nd Union World Conference on Lung Health this week, Doctors Without Borders announced the results of TB-PRACTECAL. A total of 89% of patients on the new regimen (which is shorter and less toxic) were cured, compared with 52% in the standard of care group.

TB-PRACTECAL is the first multicountry, randomised and controlled clinical trial to report on the effectiveness and safety of a six-month treatment regimen for multidrug-resistant TB (DR-TB). Historically this is a form of TB that is very difficult to treat, requiring multidrug regimens that have to be given over nine to 24 months.

MSF and partners tested a regimen of four medications (known as "BPaLM") containing two of three new medicines that have been developed in recent years. The study compared the results of this four-drug, six-month regimen with those obtained from a group that received the locally accepted standard of DR-TB care offered in the public healthcare system.

Overwhelmingly, 89% of patients on the new regimen (which is shorter and less toxic) were cured, compared with 52% in the standard of care group.

This is excellent news, and we hope that the results of this trial will add to growing evidence from other sources...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X