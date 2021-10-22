South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes Reports of Enforcement Activities By Western Cape Liquor Authority

press release

MEC Fritz acknowledges Liquor Authority as it works to prevent alcohol related harms, calls on SAPS to police illegal liquor traders

Today, the MEC of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes reports of enforcement activities by the Western Cape Liquor Authority.

For the week 11 to 17 October 2021, a total of 283 inspections were conducted, 202 inspections focusing on underage drinking. Seven compliance notices were issued to license holders.

There were 29 compliance notices issued to licence holders, and 18 non-compliance cases submitted for prosecution. Fifteen licence holders were prosecuted for contravention of the Act and/or licence conditions. Five license holders were fined, with fines totaling R95 000. Eight licenses were suspended.

Inspections were conducted in areas including Cape Town, Constantia, Elsies River, Kraaifontein, Melkbosstrand, Newlands, Nyanga, and Stellenbosch and others; in a total of 26 areas.

In Kraaifontein, Philippi East, Beuafort West, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Beaufort West and Langa, the Western Cape Liquor Authority conducted integrated operations with SAPS and law enforcement agencies.

MEC Fritz said, "these figures show that there is enforcement that will help prevent alcohol related harms in our communities, which is a major problem in our province. Fifteen operators have been handed over for prosecution. Fines of almost R100 000 were issued."

MEC Fritz continued, "at the same time, we need to call upon the SAPS to apply themselves to the policing of illegal liquor traders. The Western Cape Liquor Authority enforcement is limited to legal traders and making sure that they comply with the regulations. We know that a number of illegal liquor businesses have sprouted over the Covid19 period, and so we need SAPS to do more in the space."

MEC Fritz concluded, "I would like to thank, again, our colleagues at the Liquor Authority, for the work they are doing in enforcing liquor regulations and enhancing visible policing. I would like to appeal to our citizens to enjoy yourselves responsibly this weekend. As always, our enforcement agencies will be out again to ensure that we keep our communities safe."

Anyone who witnesses any criminal acts, or who has any other information that will assist SAPS in making arrests, are urged to telephone the SAPS Command Centre at 021 466 0011.