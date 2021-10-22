South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy Briefs Media On South Africa's Position to International Climate Change Talks Cop 26, 22 Oct

press release

Minister Creecy briefs international and local media on South Africa's position to the International Climate Change Talks Cop 26

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy will brief the media on South Africa's position to the international climate change talks known as COP 26 on Friday, 22 October 2021.

South Africa, through the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) will participate at the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow, Scotland, from 31 October to 12 November 2021, under the Presidency of the United Kingdom.

South Africa expects an outcome at COP26 that is negotiated in a transparent, inclusive and balanced manner, with priority given to all core issues under the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement. These include securing new commitments of support by developed countries for implementation of the Paris Agreement by developing countries, addressing both mitigation and adaptation.

Ahead of its participation in the international Climate Change talks, COP 26 in Glasgow, South Africa's efforts to address the effects of climate change on people and the economy in a manner which leaves no one behind, received a firm nod from Cabinet.