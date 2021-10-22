South Africa: Consent for Covid-19 Vaccination in Children - Knowing the Law

22 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ann Skelton, Lucy Jamieson and Isabel Magwa

This week adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 became able to get vaccinated at government and private vaccination sites without their parents' consent. This has sparked a debate about the Children's Act and the relationship between children's rights and parents' responsibilities and rights.

Now that Covid-19 vaccination of children in South Africa is starting, it is essential that the law on who can give consent is well understood by parents, carers and, most importantly, the adolescents themselves.

What does the law say?

We all have a right to decide what happens to our bodies. Section 12 of the Constitution says everyone has a "right to bodily and psychological integrity" which includes the right to make decisions concerning medical treatment and the right not to be subjected to medical procedures or scientific experiments without their informed consent.

The right to physical and psychological integrity in the context of health is about being the ultimate decision-maker when it comes to what you would allow to be done to your body. Consent plays a significant role in the realisation of the right to physical and psychological integrity because it allows an individual to make decisions about their body, such as getting...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X