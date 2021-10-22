South Africa: Farm Fare Far From the Frantic Crowds

22 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lin Sampson

Die Rooi Granaat has recently been transported from the seaside resort of Yzerfontein which Evert Smit and Marais Ziervogel found 'just too frantic'. In Aurora they have found a place where frantic has never been seen.

There is something slightly downhearted about a Sunday drive up the West Coast, all that pollen and someone always saying, "Oh aren't the flowers lovely". I am sick of flowers. I want food - poached oysters, tiny snippets of succulent pork in a peppery sauce, bright salads with jewelled vegetables and foamy potatoes.

While everyone else is looking at the scenery, I am imagining what I will have for lunch.

But where to lunch? We pass laminated pictures in crayon colours of hamburgers and fast food, heart attack grills. We pass McDonalds and Kentucky Fried Chicken, and the flowers look brighter.

Where to eat on the West Coast with its technicolour vistas on a hot Sunday with the gypsy coloured surroundings, blue mountains, lots of orange flowers and bright blue sky? We veer off the coastal road and find the aptly named village of Aurora and just when we're thinking, sod this for a lark, let's go down the arcade and get ourselves tattooed...

