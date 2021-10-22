South Africa: Parliament Meets With Meets With Chinese Delegation On Covid-19 Pandemic and Strengthening Trade and Economic Relations, 22 Oct

21 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, will lead a high-level delegation of the Parliament of South Africa that is scheduled to meet a Chinese delegation at a virtual meeting on 22 October 2021, to discuss matters of mutual interest, such as fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and strengthening trade and economic relations.

The Chinese delegation will be led by the Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of the People's Republic of China, Mr Li Zhanshu.

This meeting is part of strengthening relations as outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in 2006 between South Africa's NA and China's NPC. One of the terms of the MOU is a Regular Exchange Mechanism meeting, which includes:

* the exchange of views on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual concern;

* the promotion and facilitation of exchange visits, tours and seminars, as well as all requisite support to make the engagements worthwhile;

* the exchange of information and publications on a range of developmental areas, including the strengthening of democracy, legal systems and communication, and sharing best practices; and

* tracking progress in implementing the existing agreements between the two governments.

The meeting also presents an opportunity for exchange of best practice on parliamentary governance engagements at two levels.

The Speaker and the Chairman, the Deputy Speaker and Vice Chairman will co-chair a session of the portfolio and standing committees of both sides. The session is expected to discuss strengthening Parliament-to-Parliament relations between the two legislatures, and practical cooperation between the standing committees and portfolio committees of both legislatures.

