South Africa: Parliament On Media Accreditation for Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement

press release

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday, 4 November, at 14h00 in the National Assembly.

The MTBPS plays a critical role in the overall budget process, as it sets out the policy framework for the budget that is presented every February. It also provides the country and its elected representatives with an update on National Treasury's economic forecasts, adjusts the budgets of government department and makes emergency changes to spending.

The MTBPS makes it possible for Parliament and the public to interact with the government's budget through committee oversight over government departments, when committees review the effective and efficient use of available resources. The process is known as the Budget Review and Recommendations Reports, which must be tabled in the National Assembly before the MTBPS reports are adopted.

At the same sitting, the Minister is also scheduled to table the Adjustments Appropriation Bill, the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill, the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill and the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill.

A limited number of media will be allowed within the precinct, on a first-come, first-served basis due to the Covid-19 pandemic and level-1 lockdown regulations. Only bona fide members of the media who are reporting/working on the day will be allowed within the precinct.

In compliance with Parliament's Covid-19 procedures, all media personnel covering the MTBPS will undergo mandatory Covid-19 screening and other health safety procedures. Accredited members of the media are thus encouraged to arrive on time to avoid delays.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Media and photographers who wish to physically attend the MTBPS hybrid session should send their details (full name, name of the media house, ID or passport number) to Mr Manelisi Ntsodo at mntsodo@parliament.gov.za/ 081 716 2021 before 12:00 on Thursday, 28 October 2021

Media wishing to broadcast from Parliament's precinct should also provide details of any essential vehicles (make, registration) and equipment they wish to bring onto the precinct and time of arrival.

For accreditation to the lock-up briefing that precedes the delivery of the MTPBS in the National Assembly, please contact National Treasury official Xolisa Dodo on media@treasury.gov.za

Members of the public may get involved and follow parliamentary sittings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), on Parliament's YouTube channel and on Parliament's Twitter page on the links below. You may also subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.