South Africa: MEC Lena Miga Hands Over Title Deeds to Matlosana House Owners

press release

MEC for Human Settlement in the North West Lena Miga accompanied by the Matlosana Mayor Rose Thabanchu handed over more than 400 title deed as part of the Human Settlements programme on Wednesday. The ongoing programme assured locals of being owners of the low cost houses which they have been living in for many decades.

"A title deed means that you have full ownership of your house and no person can take it away from you. What we are doing today is to restore the dignity of our people as it is stipulated within the Human Settlements policies, that all people shall have the right to live where they choose, and to bring up families in comfort and security," said MEC Miga.

MEC Miga further called on the residents to make sure that they treasure those house as they will ensure that generations to come will still have a home. She said that as a department strives to implement its mandate of providing a habitable homes, it must also ensure that they are assured of ownership, hence the tittle deed programme.

The Matlosana Mayor Rose Thabanchu called on residents to work closely with the municipality. She said that there are channels that community can register their challenges and the municipality under her leadership will strive by all means to address them. "My office is ready to listen and address your challenges. Such gestures by government are a clear indication that we are ready to deliver services to our people. Hold on to those tittle deeds. They are simply assuring you that you are the owner, and no one will take those houses from you," said Thabanchu.

One of the beneficiaries, is the 73 pensioner Ms Monas Dlamini, who could not contain her emotions after receiving her title deed, "I cannot believe that I have my title deed in my hand and I thank God and the department because they are the ones that made this possible," said. Dlamini.

Another beneficiary, Ms Martha Mothobi 64, who stayed in an informal settlements of Skierlik for six years said she is happy that her children will still have a roof over their heads even after she had departed from this earth. She says the house is a family legacy.