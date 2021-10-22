Tanzania: Judiciary Opens Court of Appeal in Mara

THE Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) in Mara region has hailed the judiciary for opening a court of appeal in the region, saying the move would improve accessibility of legal services.

TLS chairman for Mara region OstackMligo made the statements here saying the new development will fast track justice and provision of other judiciary services in the region.

"In the past we were forced to travel to Mwanza and Dar es Salaam but now, everything will be available in the region, it's a good move since people of all economic status will be able to access the service," he said.

According to him, the initiative will also play a role in improving the economic status of individuals as they will be able to attend court hearings while handling their daily activities.

"This is contrary to the past where people were forced to leave their activities for the sake of attending the court sessions in Mwanza and Dar es Salaam," noted MrMligo.

He noted further that the move would also facilitate provision of legal service to people of low economic status who were unable to travel in other regions.

According to him, most cases in Mara region are based on land disputes and that timely hearing will pave a way for residents to focus on economic activities for their own development.

The Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Musoma Michael Msoganzila said apart from reducing cost and saving time, apart from commending the initiative, said the move would bring peace, unity and harmony to the society.

"Even in our holy books, we are encouraged to make sure peace reigns supreme, and I would want to see everything fall into place," he stated.

Going forward, he suggested the need for members of the community to peacefully dissolve all the inheritance disputes for the sake of decongesting the court.