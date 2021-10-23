Nigerian Singers On Musical Tour in 2021

The Nigerian music industry continues to blossom with the arrival of new acts and an increase in quality and lyrical content.

Nigerian artistes have continued to wave the country's flag high on the international scene as they spread good music all over the globe.

While the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown many, including singers across the world, to limited space in 2020, 2021 came with a better prospect as the world economy continues to pick once again.

In 2021, we have witnessed several Nigerian artistes moving beyond the country's shore to promote their songs across the different parts of the world.

This article is focused on Nigerian artistes who are on and have music tours in 2021

Wizkid

Nigerian international music act Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid' is currently having a music tour in the United States, and his tour appears to be the most popular as fans as well as international celebrities have shown up at his concerts on different occasions.

Recall that Wizkid sold out the O2 Arena within 12 minutes some months back and have had other outstanding during the course of his ongoing tour.

Burna Boy

Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy is another Nigerian artist that is currently on a music tour.

Burna Boy, like Wizkid, also shut down the O2 Arena, and in October 2021, he shut down the entire city of Los Angeles with his first Hollywood Bowl performance as part of his global Space Drift Arena Tour. Burna Boy raised the Nigerian flag high after he performed 33 songs within two hours.

Davido

DMW label boss, Davido is another music act from Nigeria that is set to shut down the O2 Arena once again. Davido, a few days ago, announced that he is set to perform at the popular auditorium again.

Recall that in 2019, Davido made history by selling out the 25,000 capacity hall.

In his recent announcement, Davido told his fans who will attend the show to refer to him as Santa considering the surprises he has in store for them at the show.

Yemi Alade

Mama Africa, as she is also called, was on tour in the US from September 9, 2021, which ended in New York on October 10, 2021. Some of the places she visited included Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; North Adams, Washington; Toronto, Ontario; Montreal, Quebec; Washington, DC; and New York.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yemi Alade went on tour to promote her new album QueendonCome.

Adekunle Gold

AG Baby was also among the list of Nigerian artists that went on music tours to the US. He started in August and ended his time in October in Pittsburgh. Adekunle Gold named his tour #AGBabylnYaCity.

Some of the places Adekunle Gold visited included Chicago, New York, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Atlanta.

After his tour, AG Baby told his fans to expect a new album from him soon.

Olamide

YBNL label boss, Olamide is set to commence a music tour in the US in November. According to Olamide, the tour around North America would start next month in Minneapolis, Minnesota and ends in the DMV area on November 28. The tour is called 'Carpe Diem', which was named after one of his songs.