Zimbabwe: Seh Calaz Set to Release EP Before Year End

22 October 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Popular Zimdancehall chanter, Seh Calaz has announced plans for the release of his latest Extended Play (Ep) titled Bvopfiro Pariro before the end of year.

Sharing on social media, Calaz, born Tawanda Mumanyi revealed the news in a message he urged fans to accept the reality that artistes cannot stick to one style of singing

"Mamukasei, I believe my fans vanoda Dancehall Vaye zvekudaro vanga vanyanyo chema na Boss Yala we reggae dzerudo uyo, vakuda Bandiiti ravo remakanyanisi, Tawanda wamakada uyu I newspaper, soo mukati Maro mune Sports, business, entertainment,jokes, zviziviso zverufu, makuhwa, scandals everything zvirimo, you can't expect Herald ibuditse sports chete nekuti ndoyaunoda, ukauya ku Mabhanditi wapinda muShopping Mall nanga kwauri kuda wopinda shop yaunoda unotora zvaunoda but still Kanye West vapindira Kuzo Kanya Vanhu Bvopfiro Pariro Ep 2021 to drop soon," he said.

(Good morning, to all my fans who initially fell in love with me when I sang hardcore Dancehall, you need to understand that an artiste is like a newspaper that carries sports, business, entertainment news, etc. Bvopfiro Pariro Ep 2021 to drop soon)

The Ep will carry eight songs, Bvopfiro Pariro, Ndiri MuGym, Murisei Madinga, Ndofira Ipapo, It's Okay it's Okay, Kudhakwa NdoDhakwa, Sirivhiya((Mushenen'ene) with the last one yet to be revealed.

Seh Calaz

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X