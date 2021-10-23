Malawi: Community Sputum Collection Proves Effective in Fighting TB in Mchinji

23 October 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

The use of volunteers in community sputum collection has proven effective in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) at community level in Mchinji district.

A media visit organized by National TB Program (NTP) to Chikoloka Community Sputum Collection Point in Chikoloka village, Traditional Authority (TA) Simphasi, revealed that the initiative has generated a lot of interest and willingness among the residents to be screened for TB.

Mchinji Deputy TB Officer Alex Mphalasa said the coming in of volunteers has brought positive impact to the detection of TB.

"There has been an increase in the number of presumptive referred to health centres by volunteers," he said.

According to him, in 2020, the volunteers contributed 20 percent of the total referral cases to the district hospital.

Mphalasa said they received 1, 872 presumptive of which 95 were diagnosed with TB.

"All those found with the disease were put on treatment right away to prevent further spread," he said.

Bridget Maleka, who is one of the volunteers at Chikoloka Point, said people now recognize their work in the community; hence, it has become easy to conduct screening services in the area.

"We follow others to their houses where we collect sputum and send to the health centre," she said.

To get the results, the presumptive wait for a week and if found positive, they start their medication immediately, she said.

A TB patient George Samuel commended the volunteers for identifying him when he had signs and symptoms of TB.

"You saved my life and my family. I had cough for more than two weeks, sweating and weight loss. When they screened me and put me on drugs, Samuel said, I adhered to and finished the treatment. I'm now strong and joined the community in social and economic developments," said Samuel.

NTP introduced Community Sputum Collection intervention across the country to help in the fight against TB.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X