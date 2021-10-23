Zimbabwe: Nox Unleashes 'African Royalty' Album

POPULAR urban grooves artist Nox, born Enock Guni, also known as the Zaka Prince is set to release a new album titled "African Royalty" on the 10th of November this year.

'My Melody' hit maker, commended his brother Tyfah Guni, for making 'African Royalty' a success, as he multi-tasked on the production of this album.

"Special shout out to this boy @Tyfah_guni for this Album African Royalty," Nox said on his Instagram page.

Tyfah Guni effectively multi-tasked as he balanced the three roles of being the producer, vocalist and an actor in some of the music videos in album 'African Royalty', having Nox overexcited by working with his brother.

"It has his name (Tyfah Guni) plasted all over both as a producer and a vocalist. He is also part of it as an actor, yes an actor," Nox added.

The South African based artist reviewed that it is his turn now to be on top and to be recognized in the music industry internationally as he asked fans to guess other artist that featured in his new album.

"Every dog has its day and this time I am going all the way. Trust me no one has an idea of what is coming," Nox said.

As fans eagerly wait for 'African Royalty', the 38-year-old urban grooves crooner is known for his song 'Ndinonyara' which made him popular in the music industry in Zimbabwe.

The Zaka Prince featured with artist that include the likes of Sani Makhalima, Dj Tira, Master KG, Tyfah Guni, Maskiri, among others.

Full details of the album 'African Royalty' are yet to be disclosed.