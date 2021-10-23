Zimbabwe: Police Ban Spears, Knives, Bows and Arrows As Crimes Soar

POLICE in the Midlands province have expressed concern over escalating criminal cases involving the usage of dangerous weapons such as machetes, knobkerries, swords, knives, spears or daggers and catapults among other traditional weapons.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said officers commanding police in Gokwe and Kwekwe districts have issued prohibition orders for the carrying of dangerous weapons in public areas.

"This is due to the increase of cases of violence," Mahoko said.

"The reason of these prohibition orders is to curb crimes of assaults, robbery, murder, rape and were carrying of weapons may be used in commission of crime," he said.

In Gokwe chief superintendent Tsitsi Chikono issued a prohibition notice for areas under Gokwe district, running from 22 October 2021 to 19 January 2022, while chief superintendent Denford Maingire issued the notice for areas under Kwekwe district, covering period 18 October 2021 to 17 January 2022.

"We are appealing to members of the community to comply with the order and to report all those they see in possession of any weapons at their nearest police station. According to Section 4 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23"any person failing to comply with such a prohibition shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 5 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such a fine and imprisonment," Mahoko said.