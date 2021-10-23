Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Challenges Police Arrest Chamisa Attackers

THE MDC Alliance has challenged the police to bring to book Zanu PF activists believed to be behind recent violent attacks on its leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa reportedly survived an assassination attempt in Mutare as he was travelling from Chipinge, having previously also been attacked by over 200 Zanu PF activists in Masvingo, Charumbira area where several party members were injured and cars stoned.

In a statement, the party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere called on the police to respect the constitution and arrest the perpetrators.

"We call for the police service to focus on holding the perpetrators of violence to account in accordance with the obligations under section 219 of the constitution," Mahere said.

"We call into question the professionalism and independence of the police who have actively worked against us in the past and throughout the course of this citizen conversation tour. They have been taking instructions from Zanu PF thugs at roadblocks and shielding the perpetrators of violence committed against us. They have watched while we were being stoned and mobbed," she said.

"Where is the bona fides and or fidelity to the constitution? The events of the last fortnight demonstrate that they have not exercised objectivity in their dealings with us since the political violence started in Masvingo. There is a confidence gap that makes it hard for us to trust that they will carry out their duties constitutionally," she added.

"What troubles us is the fact that no investigations has commenced or arrests effected in respect of the actual perpetrators of the attempted assassination and political violence. Four days after video footage went viral of the perpetrators of the violence, why have no arrests been effected," she queried.

"Why is Zanu PF being allowed to unlawfully bus more than 300 thugs to our meetings with community leaders and harass and abuse our members?"