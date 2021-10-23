Zimbabwe: Gvt Dismisses Claims of Covid Outbreak At Nashville School

23 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

THE ministry of Health and Child Care has dismissed claims that there is a Covid-19 outbreak at Nashville High School in Gweru saying all pupils returned negative test results.

This comes after an audio started circulating on social media platforms saying teachers were ignoring learners who were not well.

Joram Chimedza, Gweru development coordinator and Covid-19 taskforce chairperson said the claims were not only malicious and sensational but bent on causing alarm and despondency.

"The ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to inform parents and all concerned stakeholders that there are no cases of Covid-19 at Nashville High School in Gweru," Chimedza said in a statement Friday.

"The school has 192 borders, 628-day scholars and 38 teachers. All the borders have been tested for covid-19 and are all negative. Testing for day scholars is in progress," he said.

"The ministry of Health and Child Care has followed up telephoning three parents who had taken their children home during the week. None of the parents had reported any of the children as Covid-19 positive," he said.

He added: "All parents with children at the school are advised to remain calm. The public is discouraged from circulating unverified reports through social media as they can cause despondency and panic. In the event that there is an outbreak of Covid-19, parents are advised not to withdraw their children from school as this promotes the spread of the infection. Children are isolated and treated at the school at no cost to the parents."

Chimedza also said that pictures circulating on social media are male learners who took themselves pictures basking in the sun while waiting to get tested.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X