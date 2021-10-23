Zimbabwe: Gvt Dismisses Claims of Covid Outbreak At Nashville School

THE ministry of Health and Child Care has dismissed claims that there is a Covid-19 outbreak at Nashville High School in Gweru saying all pupils returned negative test results.

This comes after an audio started circulating on social media platforms saying teachers were ignoring learners who were not well.

Joram Chimedza, Gweru development coordinator and Covid-19 taskforce chairperson said the claims were not only malicious and sensational but bent on causing alarm and despondency.

"The ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to inform parents and all concerned stakeholders that there are no cases of Covid-19 at Nashville High School in Gweru," Chimedza said in a statement Friday.

"The school has 192 borders, 628-day scholars and 38 teachers. All the borders have been tested for covid-19 and are all negative. Testing for day scholars is in progress," he said.

"The ministry of Health and Child Care has followed up telephoning three parents who had taken their children home during the week. None of the parents had reported any of the children as Covid-19 positive," he said.

He added: "All parents with children at the school are advised to remain calm. The public is discouraged from circulating unverified reports through social media as they can cause despondency and panic. In the event that there is an outbreak of Covid-19, parents are advised not to withdraw their children from school as this promotes the spread of the infection. Children are isolated and treated at the school at no cost to the parents."

Chimedza also said that pictures circulating on social media are male learners who took themselves pictures basking in the sun while waiting to get tested.