Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Prison, Free Inmates

23 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Witnesses said the heavily-armed gunmen engaged the prison guard in a fierce gun battle

Armed persons on Friday night attacked the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo Town, freeing an unspecified number of inmates at the facility, Olarewaju Anjorin, the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo State Command, has said..

Mr Anjorin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attack happened around 9.50 p.m.

NAN reports that the attackers were heavily armed and engaged the guards in a fierce gun battle before freeing some inmates.

"Yes, I can confirm to you that the place was attacked and some of the awaiting inmates were set free," the spokesperson said.

"I am there right now with the Controller and some other senior officers doing assessment of the damage done to the facility.

"Now, we cannot ascertain the numbers of the inmates freed or people that get injured, but definitely, I will be giving you an update later."

