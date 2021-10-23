Kenya: Governor Mutua Says Focused On 2022, Dismisses Activist Boniface Mwangi's 'Sideshows'

Nairobi — Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua says his 2022 presidential ambition is still alive noting that he will not be distracted by what he terms as sideshows.

The second-term Governor who has in recent days made headlines for varied reasons, the latest being a row with activist Boniface Mwangi, maintained that he is focused on ascending to power in 2022 terming the activist's continued outbursts as a circus.

"We need to have a discussion on policies that are going to change the lives of the millions of our young people who are educated and have no jobs, our mothers who are no broke because there is no money and also on how we are going to change the lives of our people from what has been to what should have been a very long time ago. That is the conversation I am interested in," he said during an exclusive interview with Capital News.

The recent separation between the Governor and his now estranged wife Lilian Ng'ang'a who is currently in a relationship with Utawala hitmaker Julius Owino, alias Juliani, is believed to have triggered the feud between Mutua and Mwangi. Mwangi has incessantly posted images of the new relationship on social media, often accusing the Governor of bungling the relationship.

Governor Mutua and Lilian separated on August 16, 2021 after being in the limelight together for ten years.

The antagonism between the Governor and Mwangi escalated further when the vocal activist accused the county of orchestrating the "bombing" of his house located in Kinaine Location in Machakos County on Wednesday evening.

Mutua, a former Government Spokesperson, denied the claims and threatened to sue for defamation.

He maintained that he has no problem with the activist and appeared to strike a reconciliatory tone indicating that he is a national leader who is keen on "uniting Kenyans".

"You know as a national leader you do not have problems with people. As a national leader my job is to unite not to separate. My job is to bring people together and move together with the same course so that we can be able to achieve what God wanted us to achieve," he said.

While it is still unclear if the Governor will make good on his threat and proceed to sue the activist, investigations by the police on the matter are still underway to ascertain who exactly was behind the detonation of explosives at Mwangi's house.

The Wednesday incident elicited mixed reactions from a section of Kenyans some of whom said that the activist deserves what befell him based on what they termed as deliberate attempts to provoke the governor.

Others such as former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga however condemned the incident saying it raises serious questions in regards to the safety of the people and their properties in the county.

"Boniface Mwangi is my comrade-friend-son. He called me last night. He was wailing. So was his family. So, now our families are not safe. They've never been. A state that cannot guarantee the safety of both our lives and property is illegitimate," Mutunga said in a tweet.

The former Chief Justice pleaded with Kenyans to contribute some money for the activist and help him re-build the house.

Governor Mutua declared his presidential bid in September 2020 affirming his intention to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

The Governor is among nine other candidates who have declared interest for the country's top job. They include: Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of KANU, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, businessman Jimi Wanjigi, Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and former Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Mukhisa Kituyi.