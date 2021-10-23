Nigeria: Igboho Not a Terrorist, Counsel Replies AGF

Lead counsel to Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), Chief Yomi Aliyu, (SAN), yesterday said his client was a campaigner for self-determination and not terrorist as claimed by Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami.

Aliyu in a statement he personally signed, said the Attorney General fruitlessly tried to paint Igboho and those patronising his car trade as terrorists or financiers of terrorists, stating that transferring money to bureau de change to buy dollars is what is done by every businessman of his calibre.

According to him, the claim by Malami that Igboho transferred N12.7m to Abbal Bako & Sons owned by Abdullahi Umar does not add up, insisting that it is the opposite that he was being sponsored in his terrorism acts..

He maintained that there was no evidence of receipt of money from Abbal Bako & Sons or Abdullahi Umar given the claim by the AGF, noting that what he said were mere conjecture and not hard fact as according to him Igboho paid Umar and not vice versa.

The statement read in part, "The picture the Learned AGF wanted to paint is that our Client is being financed by Abdullah Umar allegedly involved in terrorists financing. Who is now financing who.

"Again, Chief Adeyemo is a car dealer trading in the name of Adesun International Concept Ltd. Does it mean that anybody buying car from him or selling car to him is a terrorist?

"Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa was not into Oodua Nation until last year. So finding over N273m turnover between October 2013 and September 2020 shows that he was not a poor man. His house invaded by DSS on 1st July 2020 is worth over N2billion!

" I challenge the Hon AGF to mention the lawmaker that sent money to Chief Sunday Adeyemo for terrorist act whether he would not be damnified in exemplary damages for defamation.

"Up till date our client has not been prosecuted or found liable for any criminal act or terrorism. There is also a valid and subsisting court judgement that agitation for self-determination is not an act of terrorism but fundamental human right of any citizen.

"My Learned brother Silk and Hon AGF knows that suspicion no matter how great cannot grant conviction.

"Chief Sunday Adeyemo is not a terrorist but a campaigner for self-determination."