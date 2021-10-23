South Africa: Xenophobia in the Eastern Cape - a Hungry Man Is an Angry Man

analysis

Zukiswa Pikoli is a journalist at Maverick Citizen.

Once again the flames of xenophobia-driven unrest are being fanned, this time in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, after an alleged collision between a South African taxi driver and a Somalian driver turned into a fist, then gun, then fire fight, resulting in the streets of the predominantly coloured township of Korsten being set ablaze.

Incidents of xenophobic violence initially started off in yearly periods when the first big xenophobic moment happened in 2008 and we all marched against it. Yet, since then, the incidents have become more frequent - and horrifyingly more violent. Notably, there are now fewer people marching in the streets and decrying the violence.

Xenophobia needs to be understood within the South African context, where we have a population that has shrinking access to economic opportunities and therefore increasing poverty and unemployment. Add to that a growing sense of right-leaning conservatism and protectionism, and we have a powder keg ready to explode.

It's always telling to note where incidents of xenophobia happen. I'll give you a clue: it's not in the leafy green suburbs with the perfectly manicured lawns and sprawling yards. It's where the domestic workers who take care...