South Africa: Xenophobia in the Eastern Cape - a Hungry Man Is an Angry Man

21 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Zukiswa Pikoli is a journalist at Maverick Citizen.

Once again the flames of xenophobia-driven unrest are being fanned, this time in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, after an alleged collision between a South African taxi driver and a Somalian driver turned into a fist, then gun, then fire fight, resulting in the streets of the predominantly coloured township of Korsten being set ablaze.

Incidents of xenophobic violence initially started off in yearly periods when the first big xenophobic moment happened in 2008 and we all marched against it. Yet, since then, the incidents have become more frequent - and horrifyingly more violent. Notably, there are now fewer people marching in the streets and decrying the violence.

Xenophobia needs to be understood within the South African context, where we have a population that has shrinking access to economic opportunities and therefore increasing poverty and unemployment. Add to that a growing sense of right-leaning conservatism and protectionism, and we have a powder keg ready to explode.

It's always telling to note where incidents of xenophobia happen. I'll give you a clue: it's not in the leafy green suburbs with the perfectly manicured lawns and sprawling yards. It's where the domestic workers who take care...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X