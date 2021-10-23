Nigeria: NAF Pounds Insurgents Around Lake Chad - Spokesman

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its aircraft in Operation 'Hadin Kai' (OPHK) have continued to pound insurgent targets on islands and localities around the Lake Chad.

Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, made the declaration in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

"Credible intelligence was received on Oct. 20 that about 20 boats carrying suspected insurgents and ISWAP terrorists were converging for meetings on an island in Tumbuns on the Lake Chad as well as at Malam Fatori.

"Three NAF aircraft were consequently scrambled to carry out strikes on the targets.

"Reaching overhead the targets, the pilots observed a gathering of about 20 boats consisting of 5-7 suspected insurgents in each, using a mix of bombs and rockets.

"The three aircraft carried out series of strikes and recorded devastating hits on the targets leaving some survivors scrambling for their lives.

"The operations by the air component once again, confirm the high concentration of insurgent elements in the Lake Chad general area," he stated.

Gabkwet assured that NAF would continue to work alongside the army, the Navy and other security agencies under OPHK to sustain its operations until the area was rid of insurgents.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria