Nigeria: Our Universities Can't Withstand Another Strike - Buhari to ASUU

Ilorin — President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to always embrace dialogue in the quest to better education in the country.

Buhari made the plea while delivering his address during the 36th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Ilorin on Saturday.

The President, who was represented by the Prof Ignatius Onimawo, told the leadership of ASUU that dialogue is better than conflict.

"Let me also use this opportunity to appeal to members of the academic staff of our universities to embrace peace.

"They should realise that dialogue is always better than conflict. No one gains from crisis. While government alone cannot solve all challenges facing a society, this administration is willing to listen to complaints and alternative points of views to managing a situation.

"The university system cannot withstand any crisis now considering the time it had lost to Coronavirus pandemic," he said.

The President, however, appealed to the leadership and members ASUU to give always give peace a chance.

On the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic, the President said our universities have a role to play in the efforts at combating the scourge.

"I expect our universities to conduct researches targeted at discovering an antidote to it. Universities are expected to focus their research on challenges facing our societies and find practical solutions within the context of national development."

"I therefore challenge the Universities to give their best in the fight against this common and unrelenting enemy of humanity. I enjoin our researchers to collaborate among themselves and look forward to bringing an effective solution to this medical challenge.

"The nation expects University of Ilorin to play a leading role in the research efforts to develop Covid 19 in Nigeria.

"The nation expects nothing less from the Nigerian University system", he added.