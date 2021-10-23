Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Launches "Operation Clean Your Frontage" Campaign

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched the "Operation Clean Your Frontage" campaign, a clarion call on all citizens to keep their immediate frontage and environment clean.

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Dan Kweku Botwe, said all (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region needed to ensure that Ghanaians kept their frontages clean and gave the nation's capital a new facelift.

One of the interventions under the agenda "Let's Make Greater Accra Work" is the "Operation Clean Your Frontage" campaign, which would mandate Property Owners of residential, private and public institutions and the citizenry to clean and green their frontage all open spaces around their property.

The aesthetic appearance of the communities, predominantly the urbanised

Communities, is critical to among other things, attract tourist, investors and promote the wellbeing of the citizenry.

This implies that cleaning and greening would be a daily practice in the various

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign Friday, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his call to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his presidency.

When Ghana attained her independence, he said Accra's population was about 250,000 and the country six million people. But according to the Statistical Service, the 2020 census revealed that Accra has over 5 million inhabitants and 30,800,000 people.

"Five times the population of Accra and Ghana since independence", the President stated. Public facilities in the country now had been overstretched and abused by the wrong attitude of some Ghanaians towards sanitation issues.

"We should change our attitudes on sanitation issues", the President urged Ghanaians.

The Greater Accra Minister, Henry Quartey, said his office had successfully evacuated the onion sellers from Agbobloshie to Ajien Kotoku and the scab dealers.

He said the By-laws on cleaning the frontage of premises formulated and gazetted would be implemented to ensure all residents and businesses in Accra are kept clean and greened.

After the project launch, Henry Quartey said they would embark on sensitisation and public education drive for three months and then begin with the enforcement of the by-laws.

The CEO of Jospong Groups of Companies, Siaw Agyapomg, who represented the private sector players, said that Zoomlion and other companies are ready to partner with the government in "this noble drive."

He said Zoomlion would provide 100,000 dustbins to support the campaign and urged Ghanaians to accept it as their own and collaborate with the government to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.