Egypt: Sisi Orders Continued Strict Measures Against Encroachments On Agricultural Lands

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave directives to continue taking strict measures against encroachments on agricultural lands.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Saturday with Agriculture Minister El Sayyed el Quseir, Deputy Agriculture Minister Moustafa el Sayyad, Director General of the National Service Projects Organization (NSPO) Walid Abul Magd, Board Chairman of Nasr Company for Intermediate Chemicals Ihab Abdel Samie and Board Chairman of the National Company for Animal Production Mohamed Salah.

The meeting tackled the executive situation of projects being accomplished by the Agriculture and Land Reclamation Ministry in the field of boosting livestock wealth and milk collection centers in coordination with the NSPO, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The talks also took up the activities of the Nasr Company for Intermediate Chemicals.

The talks dealt with the efforts exerted by the Ministry to confront encroachments on agricultural lands.

The agriculture minister reviewed the stepped up efforts to develop the country's animal wealth, improve cattle productivity and increase milk production and quality in accordance with President Sisi's directives.

This goes in integration with the national project of "Decent Life" and contributes to supporting the local milk market and relevant food industries.

The talks also tackled ongoing fertilizer projects within the framework of the state's efforts to boost agricultural production, the spokesman said, noting that Sisi ordered to accelerate these projects in order to meet the current and future needs of expanding agricultural lands.