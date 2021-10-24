Uganda: Many People Feared Dead in Kampala Explosion

23 October 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By David Vosh Ajuna

Many people were feared killed or injured in a Saturday night explosion at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kampala.

JUST IN: At least 2 people have died after an explosion rocked Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kampala. A girl, only identified as Emily, died on the spot. Another victim, a gentleman, died while being transported to a hospital. Traffic has been blocked in the area #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/HPX0eH4Bok

- NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) October 23, 2021

Security forces rushed to the scene Saturday night but media coverage was restricted as armed forces cordoned off the place.

VIDEO: Tearful survivors of the Komamboga explosion try to explain what caused it. Earlier, an explosion rocked a pork joint in Komamboga, Kampala. Reports suggest that at least 2 people have died due to the explosion. #NTVNews

📹: Patrick Ssenyondo pic.twitter.com/TYPdL05o7V

- NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) October 23, 2021

#Developing story...

