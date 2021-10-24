Uganda: Several Feared Dead After Blast in Kampala

23 October 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Reports just in indicate that at least two people are dead after what eye witnesses say was a bomb blast at Digida Pork bar and grill in Komamboga, one of the suburbs north of Kampala city.

Police have rushed to the scene of the incident that is said to have happened just after 9pm on Waliggo Rd that links to the Gayaza-Kampala road.

"There was a bomb blast. Two persons a young lady and a gentleman fatally wounded and others admitted with serious injuries. Police will come up with an official statement," said Uganda Police's Asan Kasingye.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X